QUÉBEC CITY, April 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,094 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 347,690;

326,834 people have recovered;

12 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 10,908, due to the withdrawal of 2 deaths not attributable to COVID-19:

3 deaths in the last 24 hours,



8 deaths between April 21 and April 26 ,

1 death before April 21 ,

, 643 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 24;

161 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 9;

40,379 samples conducted on April 27 .

Vaccination

50,312 doses administered are added, that is 48,492 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,820 doses before April 27 , for a total of 2,967,209;

, for a total of 2,967,209; 3,298,629 doses received in total;

17,550 doses of Pfizer were received yesterday, which completes the 231,660 doses expected this week;



137,200 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 April 21 1,248 4 711 (-5) 174 (-4) 46,993 87,152 April 22 1,043 13 684 (-27) 172 (-2) 40 928 89,285 April 23 1,106 8 662 (-22) 181 (+9) 38,098 83,520 April 24 1,014 12 654 (-8) 165 (-16) 28,133 64,172 April 25 889 10 664 (+10) 167 (+2) 28,417 41,853 April 26 899 7 667 (+3) 170 (+3) 40,379 45,844 April 27 1,094 3 643 (-24) 161 (-9) NA 48,492

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

