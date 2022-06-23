COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,138 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,082,276*;

6 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 15,559 deaths;

5,188 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,080 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 4 compared to the previous day;

85 new entries,



89 new discharges;

30 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3 compared to the previous day;

2 new entries,



5 new discharges;

12,098 samples conducted on June 21 ;

; 225,842 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 186,001 positive: 488 declared for yesterday, including 437 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

4,620 doses administered are added, that is 4,492 doses in the last 24 hours and 128 doses before June 22 , for a total of 20,021,815 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 340,754 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,362,569 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

