QUÉBEC CITY, March 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

775 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 929,815*;

6 new deaths, for a total of 14,091 deaths;

1,254 hospitalizations, for an increase of 16 compared to the previous day;

62 new entries,



46 new discharges;

79 people in intensive care, for an increase of 3 compared to the previous day;

16 new entries,



13 new discharges;

10,410 samples conducted on March 5 ;

; 103,032 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 80,408 positive: 338 declared for yesterday, including 241 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

4,923 doses administered are added, that is 4,900 doses in the last 24 hours and 23 doses before March 6 , for a total of 18,481,134 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 307,936 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,789,070 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

