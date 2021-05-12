QUÉBEC CITY, May 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

745 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 360,201;

341,433 people have recovered;

11 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 11,012, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19:

3 deaths in the last 24 hours,



5 deaths between May 5 and May 10 ,

,

3 deaths before May 5 ,

, 530 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 10;

126 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2;

38,277 samples conducted on May 10 .

Vaccination

74,391 doses administered are added, that is 72,946 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,445 doses before May 11 , for a total of 3,918,884;

, for a total of 3,918,884; 4,578,079 doses received in total;

45,630 remaining doses of Pfizer were delivered to the regions yesterday, completing the order of 458,640 doses expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 May 5 907 3 580 (-8) 144 (-8) 41,431 80,136 May 6 919 8 574 (-6) 139 (-5) 35,562 104,063 May 7 958 8 547 (-27) 130 (-9) 29,582 90,594 May 8 960 6 539 (-8) 124 (-6) 24,419 76,070 May 9 662 6 543 (+4) 123 (-1) 22,727 62,946 May 10 660 3 540 (-3) 128 (+5) 38,277 61,869 May 11 745 3 530 (-10) 126 (-2) NA 72,946

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/

