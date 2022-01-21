QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

5995 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 824,942*;

59 new deaths, for a total of 12,698 deaths;

3,351 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 60 compared to the previous day;

346 new entries,



406 new discharges;

265 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 20 compared to the previous day;

26 new entries,



46 new discharges;

43,241 samples conducted on January 19 .

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

113,829 doses administered are added, that is 108,305 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,524 doses before January 20 , for a total of 16,915,403 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 264,806 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 17,180,209 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

