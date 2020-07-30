QUÉBEC CITY, July 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 122 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 59,131. During the same period, 1 new death was recorded, for a total of 5,673. The number of hospitalizations increased by 18, for an overall total of 208. Among these, 18 patients are in intensive care, an increase of 9. On July 28, 17,283 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 1,203,319.

The V10 source data was transferred to the TSP (Trajectoire de santé publique) information system on July 27. This required a few adjustments for July 28, relating to the number of confirmed cases and deaths. In fact, the information made public yesterday should have reported 112 new cases (instead of 176) for a total of 59,009 and 2 new deaths (instead of none) for a total of 5,672. The following summary table was also corrected to reflect the revised data.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date New confirmed cases New deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed July 23 163 1 220 (-1) 12 (-2) 16,716 July 24 171 2 206 (-14) 12 16,387 July 25 169 1 197 (-9) 10 (-2) 12,344 July 26 145 0 200 (+3) 7 (-3) 9,422 July 27 169 2 193 (-7) 8 (+1) 13,119 July 28 112 2 190 (-3) 9 (+1) 17,283 July 29 122 1 208 (+18) 18 (+9) NA

Please note that the data in the table are presented according to their date of entry. They are captured at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to an additional 24-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people age 12 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

