QUÉBEC CITY, May 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

549 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 364,396;

346,639 people have recovered;

9 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 11,050, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19:

4 deaths in the last 24 hours,



5 deaths between May 11 and May 16 ,

, 484 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 17;

118 people in intensive care, for an increase of 2;

22,915 samples conducted on May 16 .

Vaccination

72,548 doses administered are added, that is 70,122 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,426 doses before May 17 , for a total of 4,469,055;

, for a total of 4,469,055; 4,993,429 doses received in total.

This week, 1,299,340 doses are expected:

Out of the 917,280 expected this week, 415,350 doses of Pfizer were delivered to the regions yesterday and 43,290 doses are expected today,



233 960 doses of Moderna,



148 100 doses of AstraZeneca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 May 11 745 5 530 (-10) 126 (-2) 37,619 75,273 May 12 781 6 520 (-10) 121 (-5) 36,776 95,956 May 13 838 5 530 (+10) 123 (+2) 31,644 113,341 May 14 760 4 509 (-21) 120 (-3) 31,315 101,239 May 15 716 7 508 (-1) 119 (-1) 21,925 91,304 May 16 551 6 501 (-7) 116 (-3) 22,915 72,609 May 17 549 4 484 (-17) 118 (+2) ND 70,122

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

