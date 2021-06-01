QUÉBEC CITY, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

208 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 370,527;

355,785 people have recovered;

5 new deaths, for a total of 11,133 deaths:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths between May 25 and May 30 ,

,

1 death at an unknown date,

354 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 8;

86 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3;

17,108 samples conducted on May 30 .

Vaccination

65 917 doses administered are added, for a total of 5 648 992;

6,376,347 doses received in total;

Yesterday, 489,228 of the 540,540 doses of Pfizer expected this week were delivered to the regions.

90,500 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 May 25 308 4 399 (-16) 101 30,015 60,132 May 26 436 4 394 (-5) 96 (-5) 30,328 88,259 May 27 419 3 385 (-9) 91 (-5) 23,666 103,237 May 28 410 2 373 (-12) 91 22,839 97,699 May 29 315 5 364 (-9) 90 (-1) 17,479 96,481 May 30 276 0 362 (-2) 89 (-1) 17,108 77,902 May 31 208 1 354 (-8) 86 (-3) NA 65 917

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

