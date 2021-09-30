QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

655 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 410,180;

392,915 people have recovered;

2 new deaths, for a total of 11,371 deaths;

311 hospitalizations, for an increase of 5 compared to the previous day;

39 new entries



34 new discharges

91 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

5 new entries



5 new discharges

33,551 samples conducted on September 28 .

Vaccination

15,045 doses administered are added, that is 14,077 doses in the last 24 hours and 968 doses before September 29 , for a total of 12,893,615 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 186,577 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 13,080,192 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

