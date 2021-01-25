COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,203 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 254,836, of which 228,887 have now recovered. The data also report 43 new deaths, for a total of 9,521 deaths. Among these 43 deaths, 12 have occurred in the last 24 hours and 31 have occurred between January 18 and January 23. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 6 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,321. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 2, for a total of 217. The samples conducted on January 23 amount to 27,448 for a total of 5,674,108.

It should be noted that daily data on vaccination will be available from 1 p.m. on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed January 18 1,386 49 1,500 (+9) 212 (-5) 28,889 January 19 1,502 45 1,467 (-33) 216 (+4) 32,845 January 20 1,624 57 1,453 (-14) 216 40,738 January 21 1,631 42 1,426 (-27) 212 (-4) 38,231 January 22 1,685 50 1,383 (-43) 216 (+4) 33 719 January 23 1,457 33 1,327 (-56) 219 (+3) 27,448 January 24 1,203 12 1,321 (-6) 217 (-2) NA

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;

respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

