QUÉBEC CITY, June 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

161 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 373 531;

360,779 people have recovered;

1 new death, for total of deaths of 11,178:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



1 death before June 10 ,

, 178 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 14;

41 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 4;

24,686 samples conducted on June 15 .

Vaccination

95,580 doses administered are added, that is 93,839 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,741 doses before June 16 , for a total of 7,055,053 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 16,403 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,071,456 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 7,055,053 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 16,403 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,071,456 doses received by Quebecers. 7,632,639 doses received in total.

654,080 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 June 10 180 1 244 (-7) 59 (-5) 20,329 102,945 June 11 182 2 227 (-17) 59 18,837 108,735 June 12 151 1 215 (-12) 58 (-1) 15,084 98,948 June 13 123 3 214 (-1) 54 (-4) 15,968 78,386 June 14 105 0 209 (-5) 50 (-4) 24,849 90,722 June 15 153 0 192 (-17) 45 (-5) 24,686 85,208 June 16 161 0 178 (-14) 41 (-4) NA 93,839

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

