QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

3,361 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 889,057*;

31 new deaths, for a total of 13,582 deaths;

2,348 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 32 compared to the previous day;

178 new entries,



210 new discharges;

171 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 7 compared to the previous day;

18 new entries,



25 new discharges;

28,296 samples conducted on February 7 ;

; 72,070 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 55,794 positive: 990 declared for yesterday, including 763 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

35,894 doses administered are added, that is 35,044 doses in the last 24 hours and 850 doses before February 8 , for a total of 18,061,383 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 290,048 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,351,431 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

