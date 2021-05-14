QUÉBEC CITY, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

838 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 361,820;

343,142 people have recovered;

8 new deaths, for a total of 11,025:

2 deaths in the last 24 hours,



6 deaths between May 7 and May 12 ,

, 530 hospitalizations, for an increase of 10;

123 people in intensive care, for an increase of 2;

36,776 samples conducted on May 12 .

Vaccination

112,925 doses administered are added, that is 110,119 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,806 doses before May 13 , for a total of 4,127,768;

, for a total of 4,127,768; 4,578,079 doses received in total.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 May 7 958 8 547 (-27) 130 (-9) 29,582 90,678 May 8 960 7 539 (-8) 124 (-6) 24,419 76,088 May 9 662 6 543 (+4) 123 (-1) 22,727 62,970 May 10 660 3 540 (-3) 128 (+5) 38,277 62,183 May 11 745 5 530 (-10) 126 (-2) 37,619 74,819 May 12 781 6 520 (-10) 121 (-5) 36,776 95,185 May 13 838 2 530 (+10) 123 (+2) NA 110,119

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

