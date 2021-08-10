QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

234 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 379,673;

366,523 people have recovered;

0 new deaths, but a total of 11,241 deaths is announced due to 1 death not attributable to COVID-19;

62 hospitalizations, for an increase of 7;

18 people in intensive care, for an increase of 4;

13,325 samples conducted on August 8 .

Vaccination

41,543 doses administered are added, that is 40,691 doses in the last 24 hours and 852 doses before August 9 , for a total of 11,534,844 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 45,633 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 11,580,477 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 11,534,844 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 45,633 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 11,580,477 doses received by Quebecers. 167,310 doses of Pfizer were received yesterday, which represents the total deliveries expected this week. As announced, this was the last scheduled vaccine delivery.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

