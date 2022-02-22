COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,438 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 913,901*;

30 new deaths, for a total of 13,886 deaths;

1,742 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 34 compared to the previous day;

101 new entries,



135 new discharges;

107 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 12 compared to the previous day;

8 new entries,



20 new discharges;

17,158 samples conducted on February 20 ;

; 91,466 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 71,296 positive: 554 declared for yesterday, including 410 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

14,451 doses administered are added, that is 15,030 doses in the last 24 hours and - 579 doses before February 21 , for a total of 18,341,739 doses administered in Québec.* Outside Québec, a total of 302,199 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,643,938 doses received by Quebecers.

* The decrease is explained by corrections made to the database.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]