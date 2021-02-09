COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 826 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 271,737, of which 250,652 have now recovered. The data also report 32 new deaths, for a total of 10,078. Among these 32 deaths, 5 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 22 have occurred between February 2 and February 7, 4 have occurred before February 2 and 1 has occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 29 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 940. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 15, for a total of 145. The samples conducted on February 7 amount to 18,512 for a total of 6,132,644. Finally, 2,816 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 262,594. To date, 294,825 doses have been received.

The Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) will publish variant data on its website today at 1 p.m. As of tomorrow, they will be updated from Monday to Friday at 11 a.m., like the other data.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 February 2 1,053 25 1,106 (-4) 177 (-1) 31,095 629 February 3 1,093 33 1,070 (-36) 175 (-2) 31,482 2,837 February 4 1,101 27 1,040 (-30) 168 (-7) 33,710 4,965 February 5 1,204 26 982 (-58) 159 (-9) 35,652 4,979 February 6 1,081 18 963 (-19) 158 (-1) 22,502 3,173 February 7 853 20 969 (+6) 160 (+2) 18,512 2,073 February 8 826 5 940 (-29) 145 (-15) NA 2,816

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;

respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

