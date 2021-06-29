QUÉBEC CITY, June 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

71 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 374,731;

362,646 people have recovered;

4 new deaths, for a total of 11,207 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



4 deaths between June 22 and June 27 ,

, 122 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 2 compared to the previous day;

31 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

15,252 samples conducted on June 27 .

Vaccination

107,827 doses administered are added, that is 102,841 doses in the last 24 hours and 4,986 doses before June 28 , for a total of 8,161,356 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 21,945 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 8,183,301 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 8,161,356 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 21,945 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 8,183,301 doses received by Quebecers. 9,937,295 doses received in total.

Yesterday, 494,910 doses of Pfizer were received.

What is still expected this week:



52,650 doses of Pfizer,



1,744,820 doses of Moderna,



120,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 June 22 127 1 161 40 20,632 98,762 June 23 96 1 143 (-18) 38 (-2) 20,320 120,235 June 24 88 0 135 (-8) 40 (+2) 16,187 68,246 June 25 83 2 NA NA 16,026 117,158 June 26 95 1 NA NA 15,233 96,983 June 27 76 1 124 (-11 since June 25) 31 (-9 since June 25) 15,252 75,124 June 28 71 0 122 (-2) 31 NA 102,841

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/

