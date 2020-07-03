QUÉBEC CITY, July 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 89 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 55,682. During the same period, 7 new deaths were recorded, to which are added 12 deaths that occurred before June 25, for a total of 5,560. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 19, for an overall total of 392. Among these, 31 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 1.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for anyone over the age of 16, remember that the physical distance of 2 meters is the general rule to respect. When it is not possible to do so, such as in public transit, wearing a face covering is highly recommended and will become mandatory as of July 13, 2020 for any individual over the age of 12;

for any individual over the age of 12; for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

