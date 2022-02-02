QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

3,816 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 868,437*;

50 new deaths, for a total of 13,336 deaths;

2,730 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 122 compared to the previous day;

206 new entries,



328 new discharges;

204 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 14 compared to the previous day;

23 new entries,



37 new discharges;

33,780 samples conducted on January 31 ;

; 51,152 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 38,782 positive: 1,381 declared for the day yesterday, including 1,000 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

50,745 doses administered are added, that is 49,444 doses in the last 24 hours and 1301 doses before February 1 , for a total of 17,789,939 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 280,086 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,070,025 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at

https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at

https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

