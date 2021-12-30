QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

14,188 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 586,607;

9 new deaths, for a total of 11,711 deaths;

939 hospitalizations, for an increase of 135 compared to the previous day;

229 new entries,



94 new discharges;

138 people in intensive care, for an increase of 16 compared to the previous day;

30 new entries,



14 new discharges;

55,526 samples conducted on December 28 .

Vaccination

95,538 doses administered are added, that is 88,651 doses in the last 24 hours and 6,887 doses before December 29 , for a total of 14,995,780 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 249,360 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 15,245,140 doses received by Quebecers.

It should be noted that due to statutory holidays, the press release presenting the data will take a break starting December 31 to January 4 inclusively. It will be back on January 5, 2022. On Twitter, the information will not be published on December 31, January 1 and 2, 2022.

Rest assured that we continue to monitor the situation closely.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

