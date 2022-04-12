Apr 12, 2022, 11:00 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 2,596 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,003,491*;
- 35 new deaths, for a total of 14,579 deaths;
- 1,938 hospitalizations, for an increase of 145 compared to the previous day;
- 294 new entries,
- 149 new discharges;
- 67 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2 compared to the previous day;
- 16 new entries,
- 18 new discharges;
- 16,236 samples conducted on April 10;
- 170,230 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 138,069 positive: 1,347 declared for yesterday, including 1,129 positive.
*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.
- 26,567 doses administered are added, that is 25,602 doses in the last 24 hours and 965 doses before April 11, for a total of 18,923,834 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 317,172 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 19,241,006 doses received by Quebecers.
To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
- Variant data, updated from Monday to Friday, available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
- Measures in effect.
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
- Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/SanteServicesSociauxQuebec/.
- COVID-19 self-assessment tool
