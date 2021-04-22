QUÉBEC CITY, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,248 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected 341,645;

318,676 people have recovered;

7 new deaths, for a total 10,845 deaths:

2 deaths in the last 24 hours,



5 deaths between April 15 and April 20 ,

, 711 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 5;

174 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 4;

46,306 samples conducted on April 20 .

Vaccination

85,772 doses administered are added, i.e. 84,837 doses in the last 24 hours and 935 doses before April 21 , for a total of 2,589,682;

, for a total of 2,589,682; 3,066,969 doses received in total;

no other dose to be received this week since deliveries have been completed.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 April 15 1,527 6 664 (+1) 167 (+8) 39,015 77,156 April 16 1,537 15 692 (+28) 175 (+8) 35,308 73,210 April 17 1,344 12 683 (-9) 175 (0) 26,132 60,163 April 18 1,092 9 686 (+3) 183 (+8) 28,568 40,571 April 19 1,136 7 694 (+8) 177 (-6) 44,311 48,228 April 20 1,217 4 716 (+22) 178 (+1) 46,306 54,725 April 21 1,248 2 711 (-5) 174 (-4) NA 84,837

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

