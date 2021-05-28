QUÉBEC CITY, May 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

419 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 369,318;

353,442 people have recovered;

4 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 11,118, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



1 death between May 21 and May 26 ,

,

2 deaths before May 21 ,

, 385 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 9;

91 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 5;

30,328 samples conducted on May 26 .

Vaccination

104,204 doses administered are added, that is 101,094 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,110 doses before May 27 , for a total of 5,306,336;

, for a total of 5,306,336; 5,887,119 doses received in total;

Yesterday, 9,700 unforeseen Moderna doses were received. In addition, 5 Pfizer trays for the week of May 31 were received from the federal government in exchange for the equivalent in Moderna for the week of May 17 . The doses are delivered in the regions.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 May 21 505 5 424 (-13) 103 (-3) 24,095 96,258 May 22 477 6 421 (-3) 103 17 049 85,156 May 23 433 7 424 (+3) 102 (-1) 16,942 68,695 May 24 346 3 415 (-9) 101 (-1) 22,857 52,330 May 25 308 4 399 (-16) 101 30,015 60,072 May 26 436 2 394 (-5) 96 (-5) 30,328 87,922 May 27 419 1 385 (-9) 91 (-5) NA 101,094

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/

