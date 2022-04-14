QUÉBEC CITY, April 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

3,190 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,010,196*;

26 new deaths, for a total of 14,618 deaths;

12,995 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.)

2,154 hospitalizations, for an increase of 94 compared to the previous day;

282 new entries,



188 new discharges;

96 people in intensive care, for an increase of 13 compared to the previous day;

23 new entries,



10 new discharges;

24,438 samples conducted on April 12 ;

; 175,751 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 142,820 positive: 1,346 declared for yesterday, including 1,122 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

47,521 doses administered are added, that is 46,057 doses in the last 24 hours and 1464 doses before April 13 , for a total of 19,011,428 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 318,011 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 19,329,439 doses received by Quebecers.

It should be noted that due to public holidays, the press release presenting the data will take a break starting April 15 to April 18 inclusively. It will be back on April 19, 2022. Citizens who want to have access to certain data can consult the open date website of the Gouvernement du Québec: https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]