COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, April 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data on COVID-19's development in Québec reveal 840 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 24 107. During the same period, 69 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 1 515. The number of hospitalizations is now of 1 518, among which 215 hospitalizations are in intensive care.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

stay at least 2 metres away from other people;

avoid all gatherings;

stay home, except where necessary.

Note that wearing a face covering in public is also recommended when physical distancing (2 meters/around 6 feet) is not possible, such as when taking public transit. Wearing a face covering in public places must be accompanied by other safety measures previously mentionned.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1-877-644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

