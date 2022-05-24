QUÉBEC CITY, May 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

417 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,062,452*;

3 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 15,357 deaths;

4,014 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,351 hospitalizations, for an increase of 4 compared to the previous day;

45 new entries,



41 new discharges;

47 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 9 compared to the previous day;

2 new entries,



11 new discharges;

9,094 samples conducted on May 22 ;

; 211,157 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 173,045 positive: 219 declared for yesterday, including 183 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

2,535 doses administered are added, that is 2,301 doses in the last 24 hours and 234 doses before May 23 , for a total of 19,852,705 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 333,771 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,186,476 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

