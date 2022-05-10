May 10, 2022, 11:00 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 772 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,053,409*;
- 35 new deaths, for a total of 15,178 deaths;
- 6,463 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);
- 1,901 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 9 compared to the previous day;
- 99 new entries,
- 108 new discharges;
- 66 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;
- 12 new entries,
- 12 new discharges;
- 11,217 samples conducted on May 8;
- 205,929 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 168,604 positive: 648 declared for yesterday, including 558 positive.
*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.
Vaccination
- 12,740 doses administered are added, that is 11,993 doses in the last 24 hours and 747 doses before May 9, for a total of 19,674,426 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 328,774 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,003,200 doses received by Quebecers.
To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
