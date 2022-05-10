QUÉBEC CITY, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

772 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,053,409*;

35 new deaths, for a total of 15,178 deaths;

6,463 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,901 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 9 compared to the previous day;

99 new entries,



108 new discharges;

66 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

12 new entries,



12 new discharges;

11,217 samples conducted on May 8 ;

; 205,929 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 168,604 positive: 648 declared for yesterday, including 558 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

12,740 doses administered are added, that is 11,993 doses in the last 24 hours and 747 doses before May 9, for a total of 19,674,426 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 328,774 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,003,200 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

