QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

2,013 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 462,246;

6 new deaths, for a total of 11,603 deaths;

256 hospitalizations, for an increase of 1 compared to the previous day;

26 new entries,



25 new discharges;

62 people in intensive care, for an increase of 2 compared to the previous day;

9 new entries,



7 new discharges;

40,192 samples conducted on December 8 .

Vaccination

35,552 doses administered are added, that is 34,390 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,162 doses before December 9 , for a total of 13,898,636 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 237,843 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 14,136,479 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

