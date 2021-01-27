QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,328 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 257,330, of which 232,221 have now recovered. The data also report 53 new deaths, for a total of 9,630. Among these 53 deaths, 16 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 30 have occurred between January 20 and January 25, 4 have occurred before January 20 and 3 have occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 34 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,290. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 4, for a total of 221. The samples conducted on January 25 amount to 28,061 for a total of 5,721,450. Finally, 4,340 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 229,219. To date, 238,100 doses have been received.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine January

20 1,624 58 1,453 (-14) 216 40,738 11,950 January

21 1,631 43 1,426 (-27) 212 (-4) 38,231 14,417 January

22 1,685 57 1,383 (-43) 216 (+4) 33 719 9,715 January 23 1,457 46 1,327 (-56) 219 (+3) 27,448 8,503 January

24 1,203 49 1,321 (-6) 217 (-2) 19,281 1,960 January

25 1,166 24 1,324 (+3) 217 28,061 5,927 January

26 1,328 16 1,290 (-34) 221 (+4) NA 4,340



1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;

respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

cough into your elbow; immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links :

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca

