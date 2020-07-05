COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update Français
Jul 05, 2020, 11:00 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, July 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 79 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 55,863. During the same period, 1 new death was recorded, to which are added 7 deaths that occurred before June 27, for a total of 5,574. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 4, for an overall total of 371. Among these, 26 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 1.
A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:
- frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
- use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
- for anyone over the age of 16, remember that the physical distance of 2 meters is the general rule to respect. When it is not possible to do so, such as in public transit, wearing a face covering is highly recommended and will become mandatory as of July 13, 2020 for any individual over the age of 12;
- for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
- limit your travel as much as possible.
Should symptoms appear:
- self-isolate;
- cough into your elbow;
- immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
- consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.
