COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data on COVID-19's development in Québec reveal 892 new cases over the past 24 hours, to which need to be add 1 317 cases that were detected between April 2 and April 30 but not counted due to a computer problem, bringing the total number of people infected to 31 865. During the same period, 69 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 2 205. The number of hospitalizations is now of 1 754, among which 218 hospitalizations are in intensive care.

Note that the 1,317 cases not counted last month were mainly from the Montreal, Laval and Montérégie regions.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

stay at least 2 metres away from other people, or wear a face covering in public when physical distancing is not possible;

avoid all gatherings;

stay home, except in cases of necessity, such as a medical appointment.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1-877-644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

