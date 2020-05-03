COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update Français
May 03, 2020, 13:00 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, May 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data on COVID-19's development in Québec reveal 892 new cases over the past 24 hours, to which need to be add 1 317 cases that were detected between April 2 and April 30 but not counted due to a computer problem, bringing the total number of people infected to 31 865. During the same period, 69 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 2 205. The number of hospitalizations is now of 1 754, among which 218 hospitalizations are in intensive care.
Note that the 1,317 cases not counted last month were mainly from the Montreal, Laval and Montérégie regions.
A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:
- frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
- use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
- stay at least 2 metres away from other people, or wear a face covering in public when physical distancing is not possible;
- avoid all gatherings;
- stay home, except in cases of necessity, such as a medical appointment.
Should symptoms appear:
- self-isolate;
- cough into your elbow;
- immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
- consult the Self-care Guide or call 1-877-644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.
Related links
- To find out more about the coronavirus, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
- It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
- 418-644-4545
- 450-644-4545
- 514-644-4545
- 819-644-4545
- 1-877-644-4545 (toll free)
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]
Share this article