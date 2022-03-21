QUÉBEC CITY, March 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

907 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 945,506*;

5 new deaths, for a total of 14,265 deaths;

1,002 hospitalizations, for an increase of 13 compared to the previous day;

59 new entries,



46 new discharges;

48 people in intensive care, for an increase of 3 compared to the previous day;

7 new entries,



4 new discharges;

10,238 samples conducted on March 19 ;

; 113,973 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 89,457 positive: 517 declared for yesterday, including 433 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

3,987 doses administered are added, that is 3,835 doses in the last 24 hours and 152 doses before March 20 , for a total of 18,571,415 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 311,599 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,883,014 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

