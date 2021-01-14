QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 2,132 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 236,827, of which 204,741 have now recovered. The data also report 64 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 8,878 due to the withdrawal of 1 death that the investigation has shown not to be attributable to COVID-19. Among these 64 deaths, 15 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 41 have occurred between January 7 and January 12, 4 have occurred before January 7 and 4 have occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations increased by 7 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,523. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 1, for a total of 230. The samples conducted on January 12 amount to 36,402 for a total of 5,314,149.

It should be noted that daily data on vaccination will be available from 1 p.m. on Québec.ca.

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed January 7 2,588 41 1,403 (+23) 207 (+5) 38,700 January 8 3,127 44 1,392 (-11) 206 (-1) 35,114 January 9 2,588 42 1,380 (-12) 203 (-3) 28,839 January 10 1,869 37 1,436 (+56) 211 (+8) 24,565 January 11 1,934 34 1,497 (+61) 221 (+10) 32,350 January 12 2,071 37 1,516 (+19) 229 (+8) 36,402 January 13 2,132 15 1,523 (+7) 230 (+1) NA

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;

respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

