COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, April 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,271 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 312,362;

292,648 people have recovered;

9 new deaths, for a total of 10,676 deaths:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



5 deaths between March 25 and March 30 ,

,

3 deaths at an unknown date,

487 hospitalizations, for an increase of 2;

119 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;

41,053 samples conducted on March 30 ;

Vaccination

41,406 doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,391,649;

1,652,905 doses received in total.

It should be noted that due to the Easter break coming up, there will be a recess in the posting of data on Québec.ca , from April 3 to 5 inclusive. The press release containing the data review and the scoreboard will, however, be issued as usual.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 March 25 950 7 481 (-15) 115 (-2) 31,411 55,713 March 26 1,009 6 481 108 (-7) 29 407 54,428 March 27 917 3 480 (-1) 114 (+6) 22,121 45,937 March 28 891 4 477 (-3) 120 (+6) 23,427 39,053 March 29 864 7 487 (+10) 126 (+6) 38,757 43,812 March 30 1,025 6 485 (-2) 120 (-6) 41,053 43,031 March 31 1,271 1 487 (+2) 119 (-1) ND 41,406

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links :

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca

