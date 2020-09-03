COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 187 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,933. No new death has occurred in the last 24 hours, but 3 deaths which occurred before August 27 are added, for a total of 5,767 deaths. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 9 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 100. Among these, the number of patients in intensive care remained stable, for a total of 20. The samples conducted on September 1 amount to 15,277 for a total of 1,702,115.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date Confirmed cases Deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed August 27 98 0 117 (+2) 17 (+2) 16,912 August 28 156 5+2* *Date unknown 117 17 13,543 August 29 120 2 116 (-1) 16 (-1) 10,679 August 30 140 1 112 (-4) 18 (+2) 10,510 August 31 122 1 110 (-2) 20 (+2) 12,925 September 1 132 0 109 (-1) 20 15,277 September 2 187 0 100 (-9) 20 NA

Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column of deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

