QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1 241 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,261,462*;

11 new deaths, for a total of 17,426 deaths, i.e.;

4 deaths in the last 24 hours,



6 deaths that occurred between two and seven days ago,



1 death that occurred more than seven days ago

NOTE: As death removals are not shown in the data above, the number of death additions may exceed the number of new deaths for the day.

4,102 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,981 hospitalizations, including 646 due to COVID-19, for an increase of 7 compared to the previous day;

177 new entries,



170 new discharges;

53 people in intensive care, including 30 due to COVID-19, for an increase of 2 compared to the previous day;

7 new entries,



5 new discharges;

12,684 samples conducted on December 6 ;

; 314,342 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 264,726 positive: 142 declared for yesterday, including 121 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

17,574 doses administered are added, for a cumulative total of 22,528,737 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]