QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

5,143 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 806,296*;

89 new deaths, for a total of 12,453 deaths;

3,417 hospitalizations, for an increase of 36 compared to the previous day;

336 new entries,



300 new discharges;

289 people in intensive care, for an increase of 3 compared to the previous day;

41 new entries,



38 new discharges;

28,356 samples conducted on January 16 .

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

93,730 doses administered are added, that is 88,673 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,057 doses before January 18 , for a total of 16,576,407 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 261,736 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 16,838,143 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]