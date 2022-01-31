COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

2,423 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 861,891*;

33 new deaths, for a total of 13,223 deaths;

2,888 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 7 compared to the previous day;

166 new entries,



173 new discharges;

223 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 10 compared to the previous day;

15 new entries,



25 new discharges;

21,856 samples conducted on January 29 ;

; 44,293 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 33,400 positive: 1,682 declared for the day yesterday, including 1,224 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

43,036 doses administered are added, that is 42,063 doses in the last 24 hours and 973 doses before January 30 , for a total of 17,685,239 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 277,386 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 17,962,625 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]