QUÉBEC CITY, May 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

662 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 365,642;

347,942 people have recovered;

8 new deaths, for a total of 11,066:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



6 deaths between May 13 and May 18 ,

,

1 death before May 13 ,

, 460 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 6;

107 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 6;

33,545 samples conducted on May 18 .

Vaccination

93,314 doses administered are added, that is 89,551 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,763 doses before May 19 , for a total of 4,636,679;

, for a total of 4,636,679; 5,184,819 doses received in total;

This week, 1,299,340 doses are expected:

458,640 doses of Pfizer still to be received,



233 960 doses of Moderna,



the 148,100 doses of AstraZeneca expected this week were delivered yesterday and will be sent to the regions later.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 May 13 838 5 530 (+10) 123 (+2) 31,644 113,517 May 14 760 4 509 (-21) 120 (-3) 31,315 101,645 May 15 716 7 508 (-1) 119 (-1) 21,925 91,775 May 16 551 8 501 (-7) 116 (-3) 22,915 73,688 May 17 549 10 484 (-17) 118 (+2) 35,862 72,090 May 18 584 6 466 (-18) 113 (-5) 33,545 72,696 May 19 662 1 460 (-6) 107 (-6) NA 89,551

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

