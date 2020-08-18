QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Quebec show 46 new cases, bringing the total number of infected persons to 61,252. Also, 2 deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours, to which are added 2 deaths which occurred between August 11 and August 16, 1 death which occurred before August 11 and another one whose date is unknown, for a total of 5,727. The number of hospitalizations remained stable compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 145. Of these, patients in intensive care increased by 2, for a total of 27. 10,267 tests were taken on August 15, for a total of 1,481,895.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date Confirmed cases Deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed August 11 95 2 151 20 (-1) 15,259 August 12 104 2 149 (-2) 23 (+3) 18,596 August 13 87 1 151 (+2) 25 (+2) 17,545 August 14 80 0 149 (-2) 25 14,947 August 15 67 2+ 1* *Date unknown 149 25 10,850 August 16 55 1 145 (-4) 25 10,267 August 17 46 2+ 1* *Date unknown 145 27 (+2) NA

Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column of deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 12 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit. This obligation will apply to people aged 10 and over starting August 24.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

