QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

639 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 398,425;

380,825 people have recovered;

1 new death, for a total of 11,305 deaths;

227 hospitalizations, for an increase of 14 compared to the previous day;

75 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

22,429 samples conducted on September 11 .

Vaccination

13,794 doses administered are added, that is 13,034 doses in the last 24 hours and 760 doses before September 12 , for a total of 12,635,280 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 147,545 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 12,782,825 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

Summary Data Evolution Table since the last update1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 September 10 995 3 25,802 25,547 September 11 757 0 22,429 22,576 September 12 639 1 NA 13,034

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

