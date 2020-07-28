QUÉBEC CITY, July 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 169 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 58,897. During the same period, 2 new deaths were recorded, to which are added 1 death that occurred before July 20, for a total of 5,670. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 7, for an overall total of 193. Among these, 8 patients are in intensive care, an increase of 1. On July 26, 9,422 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 1,172,917.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date New confirmed cases New deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed July 21 142 4 235 (-12) 16 (+1) 14,725 July 22 142 0 221 (-14) 14 (-2) 16,383 July 23 163 1 220 (-1) 12 (-2) 16,716 July 24 171 2 206 (-14) 12 16,387 July 25 169 1 197 (-9) 10 (-2) 12,344 July 26 145 0 200 (+3) 7 (-3) 9,422 July 27 169 2 193 (-7) 8 (+1) NA

Please note that the data in the table are presented according to their date of entry. They are captured at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to an additional 24-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people age 12 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca

