QUÉBEC CITY, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

105 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 373 217;

360,410 people have recovered;

6 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 11,177, due to the withdrawal of 2 deaths not attributable to COVID-19:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths between June 8 and June 13 ,

3 deaths before June 8 ,

, 209 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 5;

50 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 4;

15,968 samples conducted on June 13 .

Vaccination

91,732 doses administered are added, that is 86,880 doses in the last 24 hours and 4,852 doses before June 14 , for a total of 6,868,473 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 14,637 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,883,110 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 6,868,473 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 14,637 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,883,110 doses received by Quebecers. 7,597,539 doses received in total.

511,290 of the 546,390 doses of Pfizer expected this week were received yesterday.

654,080 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 June 8 178 1 257 (-6) 60 24,652 76,879 June 9 189 0 251 (-6) 64 (+4) 22,726 89,251 June 10 180 1 244 (-7) 59 (-5) 20,329 102,630 June 11 182 2 227 (-17) 59 18,837 107,940 June 12 151 1 215 (-12) 58 (-1) 15,084 98,546 June 13 123 3 214 (-1) 54 (-4) 15,968 77,574 June 14 105 0 209 (-5) 50 (-4) NA 86,880

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

