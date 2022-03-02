QUÉBEC CITY, March 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,630 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 924,309*;

20 new deaths, for a total of 14,016 deaths;

1,381 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 58 compared to the previous day;

88 new entries,



146 new discharges;

82 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 8 compared to the previous day;

7 new entries,



15 new discharges;

17,424 samples conducted on February 28 ;

; 99,094 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 77,334 positive: 385 declared for yesterday, including 297 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles. 300 cases have been added to the total number of people infected. This is a catch-up in the in the entry of cases.

Vaccination

7,151 doses administered are added, that is 7,089 doses in the last 24 hours and 62 doses before March 1 , for a total of 18,440,659 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 306,176 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,746,835 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

