QUÉBEC CITY, April 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,217 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected 340,397;

317,338 people have recovered;

6 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 10,838, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths between April 14 and April 19 ,

,

2 deaths before April 14 ,

, 716 hospitalizations, for an increase of 22;

178 people in intensive care, for an increase of 1;

44,311 samples conducted on April 19 .

Vaccination

55,101 doses administered are added, i.e. 54,410 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,091 doses before April 20 , for a total of 2,503,910;

, for a total of 2,503,910; 3,066,969 doses received in total;

the 230 490 doses of Pfizer expected this week were all received in the regions.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 April 14 1,513 9 661 (+1) 159 (+7) 43,515 70,452 April 15 1,527 5 664 (+1) 167 (+8) 39,015 77,154 April 16 1,537 15 692 (+28) 175 (+8) 35,308 73,197 April 17 1,344 12 683 (-9) 175 (0) 26,132 59,721 April 18 1,092 9 686 (+3) 183 (+8) 28,568 40,570 April 19 1,136 6 694 (+8) 177 (-6) 44,311 48,138 April 20 1,217 1 716 (+22) 178 (+1) NA 54,410

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

