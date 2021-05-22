COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

505 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 366,899;

349,498 people have recovered;

7 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 11 081, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



4 deaths between May 15 and May 20 ,

,

1 death before May 15 ,

,

1 death at an unknown date,

424 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 13;

103 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3;

28,608 samples conducted on May 20 .

Vaccination

96,173 doses administered are added, that is 94,075 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,098 doses before May 21 , for a total of 4,843,635;

, for a total of 4,843,635; 5,828,149 doses received in total;

Expected deliveries:

232 660 of the 233 960 doses of Moderna yet to be received this week were delivered to the regions yesterday. The rest of the doses (1,300) is expected today.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive care Tests

performed Administered

doses of vaccine3 May 15 716 7 508 (-1) 119 (-1) 21,925 91,858 May 16 551 8 501 (-7) 116 (-3) 22,915 73,692 May 17 549 10 484 (-17) 118 (+2) 35,862 72,190 May 18 584 7 466 (-18) 113 (-5) 33,545 73,137 May 19 662 7 460 (-6) 107 (-6) 33,373 91,501 May 20 752 3 437 (-23) 106 (-1) 28,608 108,847 May 21 505 1 424 (-13) 103 (-3) NA 94,075

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

