Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Jul 15, 2020, 11:00 ET

QUÉBEC CITY, July 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 129 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,859. During the same period, 1 new death was recorded, to which are added 2 deaths that occurred before July 7, for a total of 5,636. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 10, for an overall total of 285. Among these, 20 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 1. On July 13, 9,952 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 992,796.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date

New confirmed cases

New deaths

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in intensive care

Tests performed

July 9

137

2

308

(-23)

27

(0)

12,232

July 10

100

2

317

(+9)

24

(-3)

10,753

July 11

91

4

313

(-4)

22

(-2)

8,535

July 12

114

3

306

(-7)

20

(-2)

9,072

July 13

100

1

305

(-1)

21

(+1)

9,952

July 14

109

5

295

(-10)

21

(0)

NA

July 15

129

1

285

(-10)

20

(-1)

NA

Please note that the data in the table was captured at 4 p.m. the day before the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to a 48-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

For people age 12 and over, wearing a face covering is mandatory on public transit and, as of July 18, will become mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

