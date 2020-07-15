COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update Français
Jul 15, 2020, 11:00 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, July 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 129 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,859. During the same period, 1 new death was recorded, to which are added 2 deaths that occurred before July 7, for a total of 5,636. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 10, for an overall total of 285. Among these, 20 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 1. On July 13, 9,952 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 992,796.
Summary Data Evolution Table
|
Date
|
New confirmed cases
|
New deaths
|
Hospitalizations
|
Hospitalizations in intensive care
|
Tests performed
|
July 9
|
137
|
2
|
308
(-23)
|
27
(0)
|
12,232
|
July 10
|
100
|
2
|
317
(+9)
|
24
(-3)
|
10,753
|
July 11
|
91
|
4
|
313
(-4)
|
22
(-2)
|
8,535
|
July 12
|
114
|
3
|
306
(-7)
|
20
(-2)
|
9,072
|
July 13
|
100
|
1
|
305
(-1)
|
21
(+1)
|
9,952
|
July 14
|
109
|
5
|
295
(-10)
|
21
(0)
|
NA
|
July 15
|
129
|
1
|
285
(-10)
|
20
(-1)
|
NA
Please note that the data in the table was captured at 4 p.m. the day before the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to a 48-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.
A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:
- frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
- use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
- for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
- limit your travel as much as possible.
For people age 12 and over, wearing a face covering is mandatory on public transit and, as of July 18, will become mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places.
Should symptoms appear:
- self-isolate;
- cough into your elbow;
- immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
- consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.
Related links
- Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
- To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
- It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
- 418 644-4545
- 450 644-4545
- 514 644-4545
- 819 644-4545
- 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]