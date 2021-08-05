QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

305 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 378,462*;

365,750 people have recovered;

0 new deaths, for a total of 11,240 deaths;

60 hospitalizations, for an increase of 2;

16 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;

16,762 samples conducted on August 3rd .

Vaccination

47,394 doses administered are added, that is 45,797 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,597 doses before August 4 , for a total of 11,303,577 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 42,010 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 11,345,587 doses received by Quebecers.

* Of the 305 new confirmed cases, 72 cases declared positive in the Montréal region are still under investigation. The data will be corrected later, if necessary.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

