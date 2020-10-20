QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 877 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 95,216. Also, 5 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours, to which are added 7 deaths that occurred between October 13 and October 18. However, the total is at 6,055 due to the withdrawal of 1 death that the investigation has shown not to be attributable to COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations increased by 33 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 565. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 8, for a total of 100. The samples conducted on October 18 amount to 16,291 for a total of 2,839,254.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date Confirmed cases Deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed October 13 844 10 + 1* *Unknown date 488 (+20) 80 (-5) 24,612 October 14 969 16 493 (+5) 83 (+3) 29,028 October 15 1,055 8 507 (+14) 87 (+4) 26,627 October 16 1,279 12 517 (+10) 85 (-2) 22,650 October 17 1,094 5 +2* *Unknown date 527 (+10) 88 (+3) 21,613 October 18 1,038 3 + 3* *Unknown date 532 (+5) 92 (+4) 16,291 October 19 877* 5 565 (+33) 100 (+8) NA

*The number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours is 877, however 90 previously seized cases have been withdrawn as the result should have been negative. The 90 cases will be withdrawn based on the date the cases were confirmed.

Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

