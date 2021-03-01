QUÉBEC CITY, March 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show:

613 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 288,353;

270,364 people have recovered;

6 new deaths, for a total of 10,399:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths between February 22 and February 27 ,

,

2 deaths before February 22 ,

, 612 hospitalizations, for an increase of 11;

122 people in intensive care, for an increase of 5;

17,456 samples conducted on February 27;

6,308 doses of vaccine administered, for a total of 438,815;

537,825 doses of vaccine have been received.

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Quebec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 February 22 739 7 680 (-9) 120 (+3) 33,435 11,925 February 23 806 13 655 (-25) 130 (+10) 32,071 10,663 February 24 858 12 633 (-22) 122 (-8) 32,744 9,778 February 25 815 3 620 (-13) 119 (-3) 28,226 13,715 February 26 858 7 599 (-21) 112 (-7) 25,347 17,169 February 27 737 7 601 (+2) 117 (+5) 17,456 12,712 February 28 613 1 612 (+11) 122 (+5) NA 6,308

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

